Kelly shrugs off Trump court-martial threat, says growing up in Tony Soprano’s hometown made him ‘resilient’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said in a new interview he isn’t losing sleep over the Trump administration’s threat to investigate or even court-martial him. The warning comes after Kelly and several other Democratic lawmakers posted a video urging service members not to follow "illegal" orders.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kelly addressed the threats from President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and compared his upbringing to the HBO mafia drama "The Sopranos."

"I grew up in the town that the fictional Tony Soprano grew up in," said Kelly, who was raised in northern New Jersey.

MARK KELLY PRESSED ON WHETHER HE WOULD REFUSE ORDERS IF HE WAS STILL IN UNIFORM

"When you grow up around mobsters, it makes you resilient to this s---."

The lawmakers’ video, posted to X by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., racked up millions of views and caught the attention of the White House. The Department of War has opened a probe into Kelly over the post. Officials say the retired Navy captain could face military prosecution if investigators find he broke the law.

MARK KELLY FIRES BACK AT TRUMP OVER MILITARY COMMENTS, SAYS, ‘I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED’

Trump also weighed in on X, calling the video "seditious behavior" and noting that it was "punishable by death" in the past.

"He is not intimidating me, and he’s not going to," Kelly said of Trump and Hegseth, adding that he’s faced "harder things than this."

RETIRED GENERAL BLASTS DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS' 'IRRESPONSIBLE' VIDEO URGING TROOPS TO REFUSE 'ILLEGAL' ORDERS

He also described Trump as a "wannabe authoritarian" and warned that troops could face pressure to follow unlawful orders.

"They’re going to be under tremendous pressure to do something they will later regret, that they might find was not lawful," Kelly told Vanity Fair.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans argue the video risks undermining the military chain of command. Democrats say the lawmakers were simply reminding service members not to carry out "illegal" orders. Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee have expressed their concerns with the review of Kelly’s conduct, urging the Navy secretary to drop it.

The video did not cite specific examples of orders to refuse, though several of the lawmakers involved have criticized Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in U.S. cities and his administration’s strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats near Venezuela.

Kelly was first elected in 2020 to the U.S. Senate in Arizona, filling the seat once held by John McCain. Kelly then won a full term in 2022.