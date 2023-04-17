Keith Olbermann tells Disney World to escape Florida, ‘tear down' park and consider moving to ‘Puerto Rico’

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann appealed directly to Disney’s CEO, Robert Iger, to ignore Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and move Disney World out of the state.

Olbermann was responding to an offhand comment that DeSantis made at a press conference Monday. The governor floated a possibility for what to do with the land near Disney if he is able to reassert control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a governing body that controls 25,000 acres in central Florida, including the land in and around Disney World.

"People are like, ‘Well, there’s what should we do with this land?" said DeSantis at the press conference Monday. "Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks? Someone even said, ‘Maybe you need another state prison?’ Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless."

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AT DISNEY AS COMPANY TRIES TO 'USURP' STATE OVERSIGHT

The suggestion appeared to outrage Olbermann, who responded by insulting DeSantis and calling for his removal from office.

"Cut a better deal with a non-fascist government (ask Puerto Rico), tear down DisneyWorld, and watch Florida impeach this stupid SOB Rhonda Santis," Olbermann tweeted Monday.

This is not the first time that Olbermann has called for Disney World to move to another state.

After DeSantis revoked Disney’s self-governing status in Florida earlier this year, the far-left podcaster argued that Disney World could easily move to another state.

"This isn't difficult. Move all the irreplaceable items out of the current DisneyWorld. Rebuild in the Carolinas or Puerto Rico. Then invite @RonDeSantisFL to Disney's Orlando facility and burn the place down while he watches," Olbermann tweeted.

At the time, Olbermann was widely mocked for the proposal, with radio host Royce Lopez pointing out that Puerto Rico would likely be unable to handle Disney World.

"Puerto Rico can't even keep their building standing when there's a strong wind do you really think Keith that they could handle a multi-billion dollar theme park industrial complex? Also all the New Yorkers moved to Florida so there's already enough Puerto Ricans at Disney now."

WAR OVER THE CORPORATE KINGDOM: DESANTIS' NEW BOARD SPARS FOR CONTROL WITH DISNEY

In his Monday press conference, DeSantis said the legislature will void a development agreement Disney made to invalidate the state's oversight of the area. DeSantis had signed a bill earlier this year, HB 9-B, that stripped Reedy Creek Improvement District of its self-governance privileges, giving oversight back to the state.

" Disney’s corporate kingdom is over — despite their repeated and futile attempts to circumvent the Legislature and the will of the people," DeSantis declared Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.