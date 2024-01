Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and CNN host Abby Phillip had an unusually sharp exchange Wednesday after Phillip said "nobody" wants President Biden or former President Trump ahead of a likely 2024 rematch.

Phillip was bashed online by some pro-Biden commentators for her comments, and the far-left Olbermann was particularly incensed.

"CNN has to address the reality that [Phillip] has been an absolute disaster and that this foot-in-mouth editorial is the first thing she's gotten noticed for since her show debuted," Olbermann wrote.

"As Nikki Haley put it — and I think it's actually such a smart way to put it — I think the first party to let go of their 80-year-old might be the victor, but who's going to be the one to move first?" Phillip said on CNN Tuesday. "I think that's where we are as a country and that's why this is kind of an intractable problem."

"Nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden, but nobody wants to be the first to walk away from either [candidate]," she added of the two parties.

Phillip shot back at Olbermann, who left MSNBC in 2011.

"Or, you can come to terms with the reality of your irrelevance and stop being a nasty social media troll," Phillip told Olbermann. "But that’s entirely up to you."

Another commentator, Joanne Carducci, torched Phillip for her comments.

"You’re a journalist — and you said that the reality is that ‘nobody’ wants Biden? Nobody? What’s your metric for defining 'nobody'? Because I know a great many people who do in fact want Biden," Carducci, who posts under the handle "@JoJoFromJerz," wrote.

"And if you’re going to throw polling at me I will counter with the fact that any percentage of people who favor Biden disputes your ridiculous claim. Why can’t you be held accountable for your words?" Carducci added.

According to a new ABC News/Ipso poll conducted Jan. 4-8, 69% of respondents do not think Biden has the mental sharpness to be president – up from just 43% in May 2020.

Trump, who is 77 years old, has spoken directly about his age.

"I don't mind being 80, but I'm 77. That's a big difference," Trump said at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.

"It's not age. Different people, different strokes," Trump added. "I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago. Is that possible? I really do. Now, Biden can't say that."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.