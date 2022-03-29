Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gen. Keane on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden more interested in ending Russia-Ukraine war than winning it

Says Zelenskyy providing NATO an opportunity to ‘crush’ Russia's army

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Keane: Biden admin needs to focus on winning in Ukraine Video

Keane: Biden admin needs to focus on winning in Ukraine

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane on the Ukraine-Russia war.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday that the Russia-Ukraine war opened the door for NATO to "crush" the Russian army, but the Biden administration is not seizing the opportunity.

BIDEN WARNS OF 'REAL' FOOD SHORTAGE FOLLOWING SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA

JACK KEANE: This goes right from the top in the administration. The president and his national security team have really been more interested, right from the outset, in terms of ending this as opposed to winning it. And I can understand a little bit of that in the beginning, when most people thought this would collapse pretty quickly, and we would likely be more involved in providing arms and munitions to an insurgency as opposed to an army that's still deployed on the battlefield, conducting high-end conventional warfare, which is what has happened. Zelenskyy has provided NATO and Europe an opportunity here to crush the Russian Army, and it's the best deterrence we could possibly have against the Russian Army conducting an attack against NATO. There's nothing better … and we should be destroying it as much as possible and that should be the emphasis, in my judgment, coming out of the administration. Now do we want a political solution to this? Yes, but you'll get a much faster political solution based on how much damage you're doing to Putin and also his ability to ever contemplate invading Lithuania or Latvia or Poland based on what the Ukrainians are doing to him. Because certainly NATO would have significantly more impact than what the Ukrainians are doing.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Keane: Zelenskyy provided NATO an opportunity to ‘crush’ the army Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.