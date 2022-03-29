Gen. Keane on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden more interested in ending Russia-Ukraine war than winning it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday that the Russia-Ukraine war opened the door for NATO to "crush" the Russian army, but the Biden administration is not seizing the opportunity.

JACK KEANE: This goes right from the top in the administration. The president and his national security team have really been more interested, right from the outset, in terms of ending this as opposed to winning it. And I can understand a little bit of that in the beginning, when most people thought this would collapse pretty quickly, and we would likely be more involved in providing arms and munitions to an insurgency as opposed to an army that's still deployed on the battlefield, conducting high-end conventional warfare, which is what has happened. Zelenskyy has provided NATO and Europe an opportunity here to crush the Russian Army, and it's the best deterrence we could possibly have against the Russian Army conducting an attack against NATO. There's nothing better … and we should be destroying it as much as possible and that should be the emphasis, in my judgment, coming out of the administration. Now do we want a political solution to this? Yes, but you'll get a much faster political solution based on how much damage you're doing to Putin and also his ability to ever contemplate invading Lithuania or Latvia or Poland based on what the Ukrainians are doing to him. Because certainly NATO would have significantly more impact than what the Ukrainians are doing.

