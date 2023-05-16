Kayleigh McEnany torches FBI over Durham report findings: 'National police force trying to sway an election'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany reacted to the release of John Durham's final report investigating the origins of the Russia probe, accusing the FBI of trying to manipulate the results of the 2016 election. McEnany even suggested the laws are not up to speed on political weaponization because the judicial system never "envisioned" corruption to this degree.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: To your point, distracting from the business of the American people on the world stage and here domestically, because you had networks committed to perpetuating this false narrative that we now know is all false. We've known it for years and years, didn't stop many people from continuing with it even to this day. I would say this, too, about the Durham report… Durham did his job in trying to match the facts to the law, but I don't think our legal system ever envisioned a national police force that would try to sway an election, because that's what this was, with the FBI, a national police force trying to sway an election. So we just simply don't have laws to match the fact pattern that we saw and as devastating as it will be.

Special Counsel John Durham found that the Department of Justice and FBI "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation .

Fox News Digital obtained Durham’s report Monday afternoon after his years-long investigation into the origins of the FBI’s original investigation, known as "Crossfire Hurricane." That investigation looked into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Durham gave his final report to the Justice Department, which released it Monday afternoon. The report spans more than 300 pages.

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," the report said.

Durham said his investigation also revealed that "senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically-affiliated persons and entities."

"This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation," the report said. "In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump's political opponents."

"The Department did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when at about the same time the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence," the report said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.