Kayleigh McEnany says reporters dodging FBI's misconduct with the Flynn case is 'journalistic malpractice'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that most journalists seem to be focused on President Trump’s determination that churches are essential services during the coronavirus pandemic while more serious matters pertaining to the FBI’s Russia investigation misconduct should be discussed.

“I was asked 11 questions as to why churches should be opened. It was a bit peculiar to be asked these 11 questions in a row and for the onus and the focus solely to be why churches to be essential. I’ve never been asked why a liquor store is essential,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends.”

Meanwhile, President Trump on Friday announced that new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance will classify houses of worship as “essential,” as he called on governors to allow them to open “right now” after being closed during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Trump announced the policy for churches, synagogues and mosques, during a short briefing at the White House.

"The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — for this weekend," Trump said. "If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

"In America we need more prayer, not less," Trump added.

It's unclear under what authority Trump has to override governors. But Trump took issue with certain businesses being open, while churches are not. Attorney General William Barr said last month that coronavirus restrictions by state and local government should be applied evenly and not single out religious organizations.

McEnany said that there has been a dearth of journalists asking the real questions about the leak of Michael Flynn’s identity and President Obama’s potential ties to it.

“Who leaked that identity, the dossier which was used to launch a three-year investigation into this president and spy on his campaign. Why aren’t those questions being asked? It’s journalistic malpractice not to ask those questions,” McEnany said.

