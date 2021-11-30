Kayleigh McEnany rips CNN amid Chris Cuomo scandal: He has a 'lot to answer for'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped CNN for keeping anchor Chris Cuomo on the air after text messages surfaced suggesting he sought information to help his brother amid sexual assault allegations. McEnany argued the primetime host has a "lot to answer for" and warned it might go beyond his role at the network.

GINGRICH ON CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO HELPING BROTHER AMID SCANDALS: HE ‘HAS GOT TO GO’ AFTER LYING TO VIEWERS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It's so true, and Chris Cuomo, not only was he on the air last night, he didn't even mention this, surprise surprise. What do we expect from CNN's "thorough review"? CNN is the same network that retains Jeffrey Toobin. We all know what happened there... This is the same network that allowed Chris Cuomo to bring Andrew Cuomo on air with that massive Q-Tip, as Chris Cuomo is lavishing praise on his COVID response. When we know Andrew Cuomo was doing wrong by elders in this state who were shoved in nursing homes. This is the same network when it was revealed that... Chris Cuomo was advising his brother, they gave him a little slap on the wrist with a statement, 'we've talked to him,' so I don't believe in this thorough review, and I do agree that the troubles for Chris Cuomo could be far deeper. During this investigation under oath, he said he had irregular contact with Melissa DeRosa. Guess what? Melissa DeRosa said under oath, we had pretty regular contact. She says, "Chris sends me a lot of things, a lot of the time," and there are pages and pages of text messages. Chris has a lot to answer for; maybe more than just to CNN.

