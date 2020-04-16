WH press secretary McEnany: Pelosi ‘so off-base’ challenging Trump’s decision to freeze WHO funding

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for being “completely wrong on the law” for challenging President Trump’s decision to withhold funding from the World Health Organization.

“This was not a direct appropriation to the WHO. In fact, it was given to the executive branch to give to international organizations,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends.”

McEnany said that the president has the full legal authority to withhold funding from the WHO and that he “should do it.”

“Speaker Pelosi is so off-base here. This has nothing to do with blaming others, this is about holding the WHO accountable for its China virus," she said.

McEnany reacted to Pelosi, D-Calif., blasting Trump’s decision to freeze funding for WHO, vowing Wednesday to “swiftly” challenge the action amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, Pelosi, D-Calif., said the halt in funding amid the global pandemic “is senseless.”

“This is another case, as I have said, of the president’s ineffective response, that a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,’” Pelosi said Wednesday.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” Pelosi said.

McEnany said that though Taiwanese officials warned the WHO that the coronavirus was transmissible among humans, “they did nothing.”

McEnany also said that the WHO opposed travel restrictions from China until Feb. 29. White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the decision by President Trump saved American lives.

“This president took bold action and there was an international organization that put American lives at risk and as President Trump said yesterday very likely caused a 20-fold increase in cases around the world. Our money is not going there, American tax dollars will not fund that. This halt is completely merited,” McEnany said.

