Kayleigh McEnany's message of faith to young female conservatives: Ask God to ‘lead your path’

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a young mother and conservative role model, shared with Fox News that other young women looking to make a difference in the Republican Party should carry two things in their heart: passion and faith.

"Hard work and passion go a long way," she said. "If you have the passion in your heart to pursue a career in politics or media, that's the first part of it. And then the hard work is the second. But also, don't lose hope. Know that you are one piece of a much bigger puzzle."

McEnany mentioned this sentiment comes from Esther 4:14 which she refers to in the title of her new book "For Such A Time As This." Queen Esther, who saved the lives of many Jewish people, is described by McEnany as being put in the right place at the right time – which she believes was a message meant for her to hear before her journey to the White House.

"I think it's meant for every young woman who's listening that whatever circumstance you're in, you'll pursue whatever career path you're meant to pursue for a reason," she said. "And if you look to God and ask Him to lead your path, He certainly will, much like He did mine."

As Christians are in the midst of the holiday season, McEnany emphasized the importance of remembering that Christmastime is all about the saving grace and sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

"Growing up as a kid, Christmas is about the presents," she said. "But when you grow up, it just takes on a totally different context. Now, especially as I have a young daughter who thinks it's all about the prizes, that's what she calls them, it's a totally different context."

McEnany shared that valuing the true meaning of Christmas was instilled in her by her father who read the story of Christmas from the Bible as a tradition every year.

"We read the Christmas story to remember it’s not about the gifts, it's about the savior," she said. "And now, more than ever, I know that looking at my young little one … Christmas symbolizes that Jesus Christ, the savior of the universe, came down in the humblest of ways, in a manger, and came to die. And essentially, that's what it is. We have Christmas and it's joyous, but we know Easter is around the corner where He gave his life for all and saved the world in doing so."

In anticipation of her speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Tuesday, McEnany revealed her message will focus on bringing an optimistic viewpoint to the young conservatives on America.

"It's easy to kind of settle in and say, these are the problems," she said. "But one young woman said to me, ‘we want optimism. We want to know when we do feel discouraged, where do we have cause for hope?’ So for me, that's looking at least [to] the political landscape to 2022, where I think Republicans will do quite well. And ultimately in a much bigger fashion, looking to Christ and knowing he's leading the way. So, you know, there is room for hope and optimism."

Reflecting on her post in the Trump White House, McEnany weighed in on the current press corps’ performance, noting there's room to grow in challenging Joe Biden with tougher questions to fit his "total and complete disaster" of a presidency. She also suggested press secretary Jen Psaki and the president stay on the same page to avoid incidents such as speaking at the same time.

"You never want to step on the president's message," she said. "I would never speak if President Trump was speaking. So, you know, I think coordinating the message a little bit and making sure that they coordinate their communications could be room for improvement."