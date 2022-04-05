Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany calls out Kamala Harris' staff exodus: 'This is highly abnormal'

'Outnumbered' co-host tells 'Fox & Friends' VP's staffers fleeing 'like the Titanic'

Former WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacts to a 12th Kamala Harris staffer leaving the White House.

Former White House Press Secretary and "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the 12th staffer leaving VP Kamala Harris' office. McEnany said those exiting may see the administration as a "sinking ship."

KAMALA HARRIS STAFF EXODUS: DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF MICHAEL FUCHS QUITS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Yeah, it's not ordinary. Look, people say, 'Oh, there's White House burnout,' of course, it's a hardworking job, but most of the people know what they're signing up for. It's a tremendous honor to take a job like that. It's highly abnormal to have a revolving door quite like this. A dozen departures? During my tenure, I don't recall any major figure leaving Vice President Pence's office, his communications director, his chief of staff. He was a good boss, a good person to work for. These are people who are tired of prepping someone who doesn't want to prepare. These are people who see a sinking ship that is sinking like the Titanic, and they're jumping off. While they still have an opportunity to get to a network or a major company before it totally goes up in flames.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

