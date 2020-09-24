McEnany rips CNN's Brianna Keilar, suggests 'appalling' rhetoric led to shooting of Louisville cops

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted CNN anchor Brianna Keilar Thursday over comments she made in response to the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case, suggesting Keilar's rhetoric led to Wednesday night's shooting of two Louisville police officers.

The lack of criminal charges related to Taylor's death in March 2020 has sparked an outcry among protesters as well as some members of the mainstream media.

MSNBC'S JOY REID SAYS BREONNA TAYLOR CASE WAS A 'BLACK LIVES DON'T MATTER RULING'

On Wednesday, Keilar slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's remarks condemning "mob justice."

"I question the judgment of the Kentucky attorney general saying quote 'Mob justice is not justice.' He said that it becomes revenge," the "CNN Right Now" anchor began. "That word, 'the mob' and the president having said that 'if Joe Biden wins, the mob wins.' That's what he says, We know this is very politically loaded language."

At the close of her press briefing the following day, McEnany called out what she described as Keilar's "outrageous" comments.

"The attorney general Daniel Cameron said that 'if we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice. Mob justice is not justice. Justice sought by violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge,'" the press secretary began. "And you contrast his message with that of CNN's Brianna Keilar, who said, 'I question the judgment of the Kentucky attorney general saying that 'Mob justice is not justice.' We know that this is very loaded language.'

"That's an appalling statement from Brianna Keilar at CNN and what is outrageous about this take is that mob justice is not justice," McEnany added. "Hours later, after this comment was made on CNN, two police officers were shot. This is not justice."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY CALLS OUT CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO, DON LEMON OVER RIOT COVERAGE

She continued, "This has nothing to do with politics, it has everything to do with the value of human life and the safety and security of our American cities and across the country, we've seen our police officers come under fire in the line of duty ... Our police officers deserve our respect and the violence that is being committed towards them ... is outrageous. And the words of CNN and of Brianna Keilar is outrageous, irresponsible, and we should never hear statements like that followed by hours later two police officers being shot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keilar responded on social media, tweeting: "The Breonna you should be talking about today is not me, @PressSec".