Kayleigh McEnany calls out CNN's Anderson Cooper for falsely claiming her husband cheered in briefing room

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night after the liberal anchor falsely claimed her husband, Sean Gilmartin, cheered her on during a White House briefing earlier in the day.

Cooper told viewers that Gilmartin shouted, “You crushed it, Kayleigh,” as she left the briefing room--but the press secretary took to Twitter to easily debunk the claim.

“FAKE NEWS from @CNN that is disproven by the official White House Pool Report written by a reporter,” McEnany tweeted, referring to a report that is written by a specific journalist and distributed to all media members.

“WATCH @andersoncooper FALSELY claim my husband cheered for me at the White House Press Briefing,” she continued. “Read the pool report below noting it was actually a reporter cheering!”

McEnany then shared an image of a pool report that indicated Gilmartin was not the person who shouted. The report mentioned that a maskless Gilmartin was in the room and “nearby was a reporter with First Class Fatherhood” who yelled out at the end of the briefing.

Fox News has confirmed the pool report by Chris Johnson is correct. Initially, people in the briefing room thought it was her husband who shouted, but the report was quickly corrected when photographers and technicians in the back of the room informed Johnson it was not Gilmartin who complimented McEnany’s performance.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An unverified Twitter user representing First Class Fatherhood then admitted he was the person who shouted and posted photos taken inside the briefing room as proof he was in attendance.

“Sorry for all the trouble this caused,” he wrote. “But you crushed it as usual today!”

In addition to the mixup over who praised McEnany, Gilmartin has also taken heat for not wearing a mask while observing his wife’s briefing.

During the very same briefing, McEnany name-dropped Cooper when reminding reporters that liberals regularly bashed President Trump for wanting to keep schools open amid the coronavirus pandemic until Dr. Anthony Fauci recently declared that schools should remain open.

McEnany quoted prominent Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as examples of liberals in power who disagreed with Trump on the issue.

McEnany then turned her attention to Cooper, who also condemned the idea of allowing children to learn inside an actual classroom.

“You had Anderson Cooper saying that he actually doesn't care about kids at all, nor about the health of their teachers and parents,” McEnany said.

Fox News’ Kristine Biddle and Bryan Cole contributed to this report.