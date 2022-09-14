Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany calls out Karine Jean-Pierre for border security 'lie' on 'Outnumbered'

White House press secretary claims Biden admin doing more than Trump for border security

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The 'Outnumbered' panel reacted to the White House's stance on the border crisis and a new video debunking the vice president's claim on border security.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her border security "lie," accusing the Biden administration of doing nothing to "secure" the southern border. McEnany slammed  Jean-Pierre for claiming the administration has done "more" for a secure border than former President Trump. 

VIDEO SHOWS MIGRANTS IN CAMO SCALING ARIZONA WALL AFTER HARRIS SAYS BORDER SECURE 

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I'm going to quote someone who has a way with words. And it's my former colleague, Stephen Miller, who to that point said this. Human vocabulary is inadequate to convey the volcanic Vesuvian magnitude of her lie. And I don't use that word lightly, but I use it here because to say that you have done more to secure the border, the natural follow-up is what have you done Joe Biden? You left as a rotting pile, border supplies that should have been used to build the wall. We've all seen the pictures of those materials just sitting there wasting away. You rolled back Remain in Mexico. Oh, yeah. You did that to secure the border? 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

You didn't work with the Mexican government who called you the migrant president to bring troops there to the southern border like President Trump did, and you're trying to roll back Title 42. You have not done one thing to secure this border, and that talking point, I don't use the word lie lightly, but I use it in response to that because that's very evidently what that is. 

