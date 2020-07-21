Reporter denies making crude remark toward Kayleigh McEnany at briefing

Al Jazeera reporter Kimberly Halkett denied using a crude remark toward White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany after social media was set ablaze on Tuesday with speculation about what exactly was said.

Halkett was in the midst of grilling McEnany about the integrity of mail-in ballots when the press secretary looked to move on. Halkett, who was wearing a cloth mask, uttered something as McEnany called on the next reporter.

Many took to Twitter claiming that Halkett had called McEnany a “lying b---h,” but the reporter denied using the vulgar phrase.

The video quickly went viral with people on both sides of the aisle chiming in. Another reporter took to Twitter to ask Halkett what she said, and the Al Jazeera scribe responded.

“Did you really say “Okay, you’re a lying b---h” about @PressSec,” Charlie Spiering asked.

“Thanks for asking @charliespiering ... there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, ‘OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE,’” Halkett responded.

Daily Caller’s Eddie Zipperer later slowed down the video and came to the conclusion that the reporter did say, “You don't want to engage.”