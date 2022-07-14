Katie Pavlich: Store closures prove that 'the criminals are running the show'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich weighed in on Starbucks announcing store closures, as well as active shooter trainings for its employees, on "The Five."

STARBUCKS TO CLOSE 16 STORES, 6 IN LOS ANGELES OVER ‘SAFETY ISSUES'

KATIE PAVLICH: Well, the fact that they're having to close all these stores in these cities just proves that the criminals are running the show, when you have to start leaving a number of locations because it's unsafe for your workers to be there. And who suffers the most? Right. It's the people who are trying to make an honest living by going to work at Starbucks, by going to work at these other stores we've seen across the country leaving town. And when one part of the system, which in the L.A. case, or in the D.C. case, and as you saw in San Francisco and we're seeing in Philadelphia, if one part of the system is broken, meaning the DA is not prosecuting, the cop's job then is basically just to run cleanup because the criminals are running free.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: