Katie Pavlich: 'Squad' will play important role in 2020 election

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Monday President Trump's 2020 campaign will focus on more than touting his accomplishments over the past two years, and the "Squad" will play a key role in the campaign leading into next year.

Pavlich, a conservative commentator and author, said on "America's Newsroom" that the campaign will ask Americans to make a crucial choice: "A choice between a path of socialism, which the Democratic Party has embraced, or one of free markets, continuing the prosperity built by this president over the last two years."

President Trump's feud with the four freshman congresswomen known collectively as the "Squad" dragged into its second week as the president sought Monday to flip the script on those accusing him of stirring racial tensions, saying the congresswomen are "really bad for our country."

The "Squad" will hold significance heading into 2020 because many of the Democratic candidates have embraced the four congresswomen and their policies, Pavlich explained.

"Policies such as decriminalizing border crossings, getting rid of homeland security and ICE, getting rid of private insurance so that we can have a government takeover of health care, the list goes on and on," she said. "So they are driving, not just the talk in Washington D.C., but the actions and the policy positions of Democrats on the campaign trail."

Over the weekend, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wis., said that Democrats want to make the 2020 elections an issue of race, while Republicans prefer to focus on policies.

Comparing the president to George Wallace in an interview on Saturday, Cory Booker, D-N.J., said Trump is "worse than a racist," and that he "uses racist tropes and racial language for political gains, trying to use it as a weapon to divide our nation against itself."

Fox News' Juan Williams echoed Booker's sentiments in an article he wrote titled "Trump fans the flames of white grievance." In it, Williams wrote that "at this point, it is hard to tell where the white nationalist movement ends and Trump's racial politics begin." He explained that Trump supporters must be called out for being "willing to excuse the inexcusable when it comes to his dangerous dives into identity politics."

Pavlich said although many Democrats are planning to focus on race as they approach 2020, she believes it will take more than that to win.

"They are attacking not just President Trump, but all the people that voted for him--including Democrats that voted for him. So they're going to need more than just racial attacks which are old and outdated in order to beat President Trump on the ground in states that really matter," she said.