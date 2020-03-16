Katie Pavlich warns of 'forced compliance' if people don't follow White House coronavirus guidelines

TownHall.com editor Katie Pavlich warned Monday that if Americans do not follow voluntary guidelines meant to slow down the spread of the coronavirus they will eventually be forced to comply.

"As the president also pointed out today, all options are on the table. And I would point out that when doctors and the experts talk about guidelines and people don't follow them, they then do not become voluntary guidelines" Pavlich said on "Special Report with Bret Baier". "They become forced compliance."

CLICK FOR THE CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES RELEASED BY THE WHITE HOUSE

Earlier in the day, President Trump outlined a plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in 15 days during a press conference with his coronavirus task force.

The guidelines advised that older people and those with underlying health conditions “stay home and away from other people.”

Officials also recommended that large swaths of the population isolate themselves and everyone avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

Task force member Dr. Deborah Birx directed pointed comments at millennials, calling them "the core group that will stop this virus."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pavlich warned millennials complying was in their best interest.

"It is in the interest of young people to take this seriously, to listen to what people are saying and to really take seriously that this isn't just about them," Pavlich said. "You had Dr. Birx today talk about how this is about saving the greatest generation. The millennial generation can step up and do that."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.