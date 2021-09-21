Katie Pavlich: Border agents have been smeared by White House

Amid a migrant surge at the Texas border, Katie Pavlich defended the ‘patriotic, dutiful’ border agents for protecting the American people Tuesday on ‘The Story.’

Katie Pavlich: I think that this whole thing has been desensitized in the sense that people think this is an issue of police brutality or maybe things are just getting out of hand. We are talking about the sovereignty of a country here, and people seem to be offended that border patrol agents were simply doing their job. And now the White House wants an investigation into these patriotic, dutiful men who are protecting Del Rio, Texas, from an onslaught of illegal immigration. And then you have the State Department yesterday issuing a statement saying, well, I've talked to the Prime Minister of Haiti and indicated that it's very dangerous for migrants, illegal migrants to come into the country.

Well, where is the statement saying we're going to protect American communities on the border from this kind of onslaught of behavior and from refugee camps that are being set up inside of their communities. Which, of course, leads to crime, which leads to health issues that we've seen people not being tested for COVID. And again, the White House speaking out on an issue which they claimed at the beginning they actually didn't have full context. So these agents have been completely smeared. And these border communities are grateful that somebody is stepping up to protect them from this increase and never-ending flow of illegal immigration.

