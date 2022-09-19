Kathie Lee Gifford urges Janice Dean to forgive Andrew Cuomo after reports his team plotted to discredit her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford is urging Fox News’ senior meteorologist Janice Dean to forgive former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo months after reports surfaced that his top allies plotted to discredit her because she spoke up about the COVID-19 nursing home scandal following the deaths of her in-laws.

"Pray that he comes to know Yeshua," Gifford said on a new episode of "The Janice Dean Podcast." "Pray that he becomes a good practicing Catholic like you are, goes back to his church, and you know, believes in something bigger than himself, believes in real justice, real righteousness."

"If Jesus can forgive on the cross, you can forgive right now. All you have to do is say, ‘Thank you, Jesus...You have forgiven me for everything I have ever done. Lord, I choose to forgive him.’"

Following the deaths of both her in-laws in 2020, Dean began speaking out on then-Gov. Cuomo's controversial policy ordering assisted-living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in the early weeks of the pandemic. Last December, the New York Post reported Friday that fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of Andrew Cuomo, was in close contact with the governor's office and expressed his desire to target the Fox News star, according to a source.

So, forgiveness comes difficult for Dean. However, Gifford explained, forgiveness does not mean bending over and being a doormat. As she told Dean, she can work toward justice.

POPE FRANCIS: WESTERN SOCIETY HAS 'TAKEN THE WRONG PATH' ON ASSISTED SUICIDE, ABORTION

"You have such hurts because you lost two people that are precious to you and you have this sense of justice now, not just for them, but for everybody who lost somebody they love," she told Dean. "That shouldn't change... You know what that’s called in the Bible? Righteous anger. Nobody had more of a right to be angry, righteously, than Jesus, but he stayed on that cross. He could have come down as they taunted him. He chose, he said ‘Father, forgive them.’ Right now, you can do it sweetie, and I don't want you carrying this around anymore."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gifford shared that her family lost many people through the Holocaust and explained how many survivors "learned that they had to forgive ," acknowledging the cost of carrying around wounds throughout life.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF ‘THE JANICE DEAN PODCAST’ HERE:

"The price you pay is awful, so much disease is based in loss, a lack of forgiveness and... if you can't forgive, we can't expect God to forgive us. Jesus said you've got to forgive or you can't be forgiven," she said. "You have to do it, darlin' and you'll just be so grateful. ‘Thank you, Jesus. I don't want to carry this around.’"

Episodes of "The Janice Dean Podcast" are available now at foxnewspodcasts.com.