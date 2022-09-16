Kat Cammack exposes 'height of liberal hypocrisy' after 50 migrants arrive in Martha's Vineyard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., blasted liberals Friday on "The Faulkner Focus," arguing Democrats have displayed the "height of hypocrisy" when it comes to illegal immigration. Cammack applauded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, where the Obamas own a massive beachfront mansion.

KAT CAMMACK: This is the height of hypocrisy. I mean, you think about the 78 flights alone that came into Jacksonville, Florida, in the dead of the night, that took a Freedom of Information Act request by members of Congress to get that from the Biden administration. Yet 50 illegals get flown into the playground of the rich and famous, home of Barack Obama, and then all of a sudden they're outraged. And keep in mind that Obama was the original architect of the so-called kids in cages, but now they're on their front doorstep. And, oh, my goodness, we have to get the military involved. I have to give a hat tip to one, Governor DeSantis, for his shrewd acumen on this and for having the courage to take the fight to those on the left, those that choose to ignore. And as in his own words, said virtue signal, but also to you and the entire Fox team. You guys are the only network that has been covering this epic crisis that we have been facing. No other network has touched it. They don't even want to acknowledge the $2 million that the Democrat-led city of El Paso has allocated and the 25 charter buses that they've been sending out to sanctuary cities. But it's only when Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis take action that it becomes newsworthy for them. Shame on those networks. Shame on these Democrat-led cities, and shame on the Biden administration for ignoring the public health, humanitarian, and national security crisis that he has created at our southwest border.

