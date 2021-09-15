Liberals turn on CNN’s Kasie Hunt after new hire breaks rank to criticize Democrats

CNN’s newest hire Kasie Hunt was scolded from the left for breaking rank with the liberal network Tuesday night by criticizing Democrats following the California recall election.

Hunt, who joined CNN this month after eight years at MSNBC, took to Twitter after embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the recall and was condemned by some of the viewers to whom her new employer typically caters.

"CA GOV BIG PICTURE: One of the top Democrats in the country got caught living like an elite while everyone else suffered. Elites vs. the rest is the driving force in our politics right now and Democrats have a tough needle to thread… Democrats need to prove they can govern for EVERYBODY," Hunt wrote as part of a lengthy Twitter thread.

"Obviously California is a Special Place -- but the fact that a Democratic national star in waiting *faced* a recall and then had to fight hard for it midway through the campaign does say a lot about the potential challenges Democrats face across the map," Hunt continued. "Especially if President Biden can't demonstrate he's capable of getting the resurgent pandemic under control, has another competence crisis a la Afghanistan, can't get his budget plan through Congress, etc."

Hunt’s comments were quickly ratioed as prominent lefties appeared irked that CNN’s chief national affairs analyst didn’t toe the company line.

Hunt’s former MSNBC colleague Malcolm Nance didn’t appreciate her analysis.

"Oh this is just plain old stupid," Nance wrote.

Activist Darlene McDonald reacted, "How does a really good news anchor get this so very wrong? We all make mistakes. I employ Ms Hunt to take a second look at this and perhaps, rewrite it with a renewed outlook. I'm not giving up on her. She's better than this take."

CNN is known for presenting opinion hosts such as Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo as "anchors," but USA Today editor Doug Farrar responded that Hunt "gets reporting and opinion confused to a truly gobsmacking degree."

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali called it "terrible analysis," while conservative writer Carmine Sabia noted "Kasie Hunt nailed it and liberals are pissed."

Far-left, former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann declared it is "genuinely hard to believe you have spent any days prior to this one covering politics."

Musician John Legend even reprimanded CNN’s new reporter.

"He faced a recall because it’s ridiculously easy to start a recall in California. He won in a landslide that probably won’t reflect much erosion from his last election, if any," Legend wrote. "This analysis seems to be ignoring these very salient points."

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on Hunt’s comments:

