Karl Rove says Trump is clearly trailing Biden: Here are 3 things he must do to turn it around

Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Friday addressed the fact that President Trump is behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in key battleground states in numerous polls, including new ones from Fox News.

“In some states, it is close and within the margin of error. But, let’s be honest about it, the president is behind today. All the national polls suggest he is behind,” Rove told “America’s Newsroom.”

Rove said that the national Real Clear Politics average shows a nearly nine-point national edge for Biden.

“Six weeks ago, it was five," Rove said. "Now, these things happen in campaigns."

According to a Fox News poll released last week, Biden leads Trump nationally by 12 percentage points, up from his eight-point lead last month. Texas is now seen as a tossup, as Democrat Joe Biden tops President Donald Trump by a percentage point, 45-44 percent, in a new Fox News survey of Texas registered voters.

The Fox News polls are the latest showing Biden ahead of Trump in battleground states. Biden leads Trump 49 to 40 percent in Florida in a Fox News poll released Thursday, and was found to have a two-point lead in Georgia and North Carolina. All four states voted for Trump in 2016.

Rove recommended three steps President Trump needs to take in order to regain the advantage. He said Trump must start focusing on what he would do in his next term.

“What does he want to do next? No president wins by simply saying, 'I’ve done a good job.' So, last night, he was asked this question by Sean Hannity and he needs to give a better answer. But this is the most important thing,” Rove said.

He said Trump must start presenting voters with clear contrasts between himself and Biden and then, "least" importantly of the three," start focusing on Biden's perceived weaknesses, like China policy.