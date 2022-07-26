Karl Rove on 'America's Newsroom': Gavin Newsom's Florida, Texas ads were 'brilliant' strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Fox News contributor Karl Rove shared his thoughts on why California Gov. Gavin Newsom is spending money on political ads in key battleground states, leading many to speculate he's planning to run for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

HOW MANY OF HIS OWN CORONAVIRUS RECOMMENDATIONS DID GAVIN NEWSOM VIOLATE?

KARL ROVE: I think it is totally brilliant on the part of Governor Newsom. Think about this: He has raised $23 million for his reelection campaign. He spent $100,000 on ads in Florida. We've just now had more viewers see the ad on this news program than will see the ad in Florida. And he spent $30,000 on newspaper ads in Texas. He has spent less than half a percent of what he's raised, and he's going to dominate the media for two weeks. What could be better for a potential presidential candidate than spend $130,000 and get two weeks of national identification as a fighter and a Democrat who's willing to take it to the Republicans? And in the meantime, several thousand people a week have left California for Florida or Texas. California is going to continue to hemorrhage people because of liberal policies by Newsom. He has got himself a great stunt to attract the attention of Democrats and position himself for 2024.

WATCH BILL HEMMER'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: