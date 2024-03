Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Social media users ripped White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting on Friday that viral video showing illegal immigrants rushing the Texas National Guard at the southern border should be Gov. Greg Abbott’s concern, not President Biden’s.

When asked if Biden had seen or weighed in on the "dramatic" video of the migrant surge, Jean-Pierre replied, "I mean look, I have not spoken to the president about that video. What I can say is this, you know, I really, truly believe that’s a question for the Republican governor of Texas."

"This is something that he should address, that he should actually speak to," she continued, saying, "The president has worked with Congress, in the Senate, as I just spoke to, about getting an immigration bill done, making sure that we deal with the border challenges that we’re now seeing."

She added, "And you have a governor of Texas who has continued to politicize this."

Pierre blaming Abbott proved contentious for critics who see Biden as having done little to nothing to secure the southern border throughout his first term, during which more than seven million illegal immigrants have attempted to get into the country.

Republican communications guru Matt Whitlock observed, "I'm not entirely sure KJP knows that her boss the President has repeatedly sued the Governor of Texas to PREVENT him from addressing it."

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich rebuked Jean-Pierre, posting, "Incredible. The spokesperson for the President of the United States won't comment on a blatant sovereignty violation of an international border."

Twitchy's Doug Powers condemned the statement, saying, "’The U.S. border getting invaded is not the president's problem but the responsibility of a Republican governor’ -- and now I've seen and heard it all. Beyond the pale."

TownHall.com web editor Rebecca Downs replied, "The Republican governor who has done everything and then some to protect the people of his state!!!"

Political commentator and Canary CEO Dan Eberhart posted, "It's simply beyond belief that the Biden administration continues to do this. Absolutely no one can look at the border crisis and think it's Greg Abbott's fault. Biden's horrible policies and inaction are 100% to blame."

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor of Virginia called the official’s words an "Abdication of duty to the American people."

RNCResearch Strategic Communications Director Tommy Pigott corrected Jean-Pierre, writing, "It's actually a question for Joe Biden. Joe Biden has abdicated his responsibility to secure the border, created the crisis with his open-border agenda, refuses to end it by reversing his executive actions, and is actively undermining border security."