Kamala Harris turns Trump's tweets around, tells him to 'go back to where he came from'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tried using President Trump's own words against him on when she dramatically told him to "go back to where he came from" in order to save the United States.

"I don't think that we can survive having a president of the United States who uses whatever voice he has in a way that is about dividing and fueling hate in the country," the 2020 hopeful told CNN on Tuesday.

Harris' criticism came after congressional Democrats erupted in outrage over Trump telling freshmen congresswomen they should go back to their home countries.

While Trump's initial tweets didn't specify whom he was referring to, it was widely assumed that he was talking about four particular congresswomen -- Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-MInn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. Only one of them -- Omar -- was born outside the United States.

During her interview, Harris claimed that Trump didn't understand the "responsibility" that came with serving in the Oval Office. She argued that Trump abused his bully pulpit by beating people down rather than lifting up other Americans.

"But this president, I guess, thinks that he becomes stronger by those who he pushes down," she said.

Harris also backed the progressive congresswomen's call to not let Trump use the incident as a distraction. "This president purposefully, I believe, distracts and attempts to distract by flamethrowing because the reality of it is is that he has done nothing to help working families in America," she argued.

She went on to claim that Trump's tax reform bill benefited the wealthy and conducted trade policy that made farmers and auto workers uncertain about their futures.

The House, on Tuesday, passed a resolution condemning Trump's remarks. "President Donald Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color," it read.

Trump responded on Tuesday by doubling down on his criticism of the congresswomen and blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whose colleagues ruled her out of order during a speech pushing the resolution.

"So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen. If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more," he said.