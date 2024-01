Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to claims that she's not competent enough to serve in her position during a new interview.

"You hear candidates suggesting that a vote for President Biden, because of his age, is somehow a vote for you, and that is hurled as an insult. It's intended to demonstrate some negative viewpoint towards you," CNN host Laura Coates told Harris.

"What is your reaction to this thought that with your background in particular, with your career, that there is some thought that you're incapable?" Coates asked.

VP KAMALA HARRIS SAYS IT'S 'UNFORTUNATE' SOME 'DENY FACT' AMERICA HAS RACIST PAST

"Most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession, have similar experiences," Harris said. "I was the first woman to be elected district attorney, I was the first woman to be elected Attorney General of the state of California, and I'm the first woman to be vice president."

"And I love my job," she added, laughing.

Harris spoke at length during her interview with CNN about the importance of abortion in the upcoming presidential election.

"The Supreme Court took a constitutional right from the people of America, from the women of America, and the United States Congress has the power and ability to put that right back in place, to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade into law."

"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies," she argued.

"Women are silently suffering," Harris said.

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS ADMITS SHE'S 'SCARED AS HECK' ABOUT A TRUMP WIN IN 2024

Harris also took aim at former President Donald Trump, saying that he is "proud that women" are not able to access abortions as easily and that doctors cannot provide "health care" for women.

Harris admitted on the January 17th edition of "The View" that she was "scared as heck" about Trump winning in 2024 and said, "we should all be scared."

"View" co-host Joy Behar asked Harris about recent concerns expressed by former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama about a possible Trump win. "Are you scared?" Behar asked. "What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again?"

"I am scared as heck," she responded. "There is an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office, either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared, but as we know, and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.