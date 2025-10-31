Kamala Harris surprises Jon Stewart with claim that Biden was competent to serve second term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris stunned comedian and podcast host Jon Stewart on Thursday by claiming that former President Joe Biden was fit to serve a second term as president.

During the latest episode of Stewart’s podcast, "The Weekly Show," Harris insisted Biden could have served another four years, even though she acknowledged he might not have been sharp enough to win the 2024 campaign.

"I am not talking about competence at all. No, I believe he was fully competent to serve," Harris told the host, who replied, "That really surprises me."

Harris, who replaced Biden on the campaign trail last summer, spoke to Stewart about the mistakes she made during her failed 2024 presidential campaign — namely, that she didn’t do enough to separate herself from Biden’s campaign and policies before he abandoned the race.

Although Harris noted she should have positioned herself differently than the former president on the campaign trail, she clarified that her point wasn’t a critique of whether he could actually serve in the White House again.

"No, I’m not talking about competence," she said.

After stating that Biden was able to serve again, a surprised-looking Stewart questioned her.

"Do you really?" he asked. "Yeah, I do," she said.

"There’s a distinction to be made between running for president and being president," Harris continued.

"What’s the distinction?" Stewart asked.

Harris explained that running a presidential campaign while also being president is much harder than simply governing.

"Well, being a candidate for president of the United States is about being in a marathon at a sprinter’s pace, having tomatoes thrown at you every step you take."

Stewart gave a sarcastic reply, stating, "That sounds lovely."

"Yeah, it’s more than an ocean," the former vice president added.

Stewart replied with another sarcastic comment: "Get involved in public service, ladies and gentlemen."

"And to be the seated president, the sitting president, while doing that, it’s a lot," Harris said.

Harris has been doing media rounds in promotion of her new book, "107 Days," a memoir about her truncated presidential campaign.

During her press tour, Harris has made multiple statements about Biden’s fitness and willingness to campaign for re-election. In an interview on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast earlier this week, Harris said that Biden seemed to lack confidence ahead of his infamous 2024 debate performance against President Donald Trump.

"He [Biden] called me from debate camp. The president did, Biden did. And I could tell something was a little off," Harris recalled. "And I was concerned about… I don't think he wanted to debate is my point. He didn't want that debate."