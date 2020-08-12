Flashback: Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence, Sessions during 2018 'Ellen' appearance

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris joked in April 2018 about President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions perishing in an imagined elevator emergency.

During an appearance on "Ellen," host Ellen DeGeneres asked the senator from California which of Trump, Pence or Sessions she would want to be stuck in an elevator with.

"Does one of us have to come out alive?" Harris asked in response, laughing for several seconds and eliciting cheers and chuckles from the studio audience.

At other points during the question-and-answer period, Harris revealed to DeGeneres that 'Jackson 5' member Tito Jackson was her first celebrity crush, and she does not have any tattoos.

The segment was resurfaced Wednesday in a tweet by National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty.

Conservatives responded to the remark on social media at the time, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity who called the comment a “shocking new low.”

In 2016, Biden himself was stumping for then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton when he told a crowd that he would "take [Trump] behind the barn" and beat him up in response to the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump made lewd comments about women.

At the time, Biden was asked whether he wished to debate Trump, to which he told the crowd, "No. I wish we were in high school. I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish."

Trump responded mockingly to Biden's comments, saying, “he wants to bring me to the back of the barn. Oh! Some things in life you can really love doing,"

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.