Kamala Harris assures 'Joe Biden is very much alive' ahead of 2024 concerns

President Biden is "very much alive" and intends to run for re-election according to Vice President Kamala Harris during Sunday’s "60 Minutes."

Harris spoke with Bill Whitaker about various issues including the ongoing Israel-Gaza War, the border crisis and the upcoming presidential election.

"We were talking to some democratic donors, and they have told us that, should something befall President Biden, and he is not able to run, that there would be a free for all for who would run as president. You are in the spot that that would be a natural for you to step up. But we’re hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line. Why is that?" Whitaker asked.

"First of all, I’m not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election," Harris responded.

"But you do know," Whitaker interjected. "I mean that is a concern, and a legitimate concern, I would say."

"I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I’m focused on the job. I truly am. Our democracy is on the line, Bill. And I, frankly, in my head do not have time for parlor games, when we have a president who is running for re-election," Harris said.

After a lengthy pause, Harris posited, "that’s it."

The question came after Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announced that he will be challenging Biden in the Democratic primaries to force the party to "pass the torch" to the new generation. The interview did not mention Phillips’ campaign.

Though Biden is an incumbent, his age and stamina has been a recurring concern among Democrat voters. The president will be 82 years old if he should win a second term in 2024.

Meanwhile, Harris continues to face low approval ratings. Whitaker noted in the show that only 41% of adults told CBS that they approved of her work as vice president. However, Harris showed no concern over polling.

"When the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is going to be clear, Bill. We're going to win. Let me just tell you that we're going to win. And I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but we will win," Harris concluded.

