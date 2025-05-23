Kamala Harris cursed out Anderson Cooper to colleagues after brutal post-Biden debate interview, book claims

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had some nasty things to say about CNN anchor Anderson Cooper after their 2024 interview, according to a new book.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson’s new book, "Original Sin," claimed that the former vice president called Cooper a "motherf-----" to her colleagues last summer following a tense interview the two had over former President Biden’s debate with then-GOP candidate Donald Trump.

"This motherf----- doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues," the excerpt read.

Harris allegedly added, "I thought we were better than that."

The account from Tapper and Thompson’s book provided details about Harris’ mood following the June interview where he grilled her over her boss’ dismal performance in his debate with Trump.

During the conversation, Cooper did not hold back, telling her there were Democratic lawmakers who lamented Biden’s performance.

"One said it was a disaster and another called it a trainwreck. Those are Democrats especially worried that Biden did not punch back on Trump‘s lies," he said.

She responded, "People can debate on style points, but ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance."

The anchor cut her off with another question, asking, "You debated against then-Vice President Biden four years ago, and he was a very different person on the stage four years ago when you debated him. That‘s certainly true, is it not?"

She dismissed Cooper’s insinuation that Biden’s mental decline was on display for the world to see at the debate, responding, "I got the point that you're making about a one-and-a-half hour debate tonight," Harris said. "I‘m talking about three-and-a-half years of performance in work that has been historic."

Harris appeared visibly frustrated with Cooper’s line of questioning. When asked if the man on the debate stage was the same person she’d been working with in the White House, she snapped, "I‘m not going to spend all night with you talking about the last 90 minutes when I‘ve been watching the last three-and-a-half years of performance."

Tapper and Thompson’s book appeared to corroborate Harris’ anger towards Cooper that night. They wrote, "After the interview, Harris was visibly angry with Cooper. He had been asking the questions the nation had been wondering, but she took it personally."

Reps for Harris did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital for comment.