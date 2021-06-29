Kamala Harris' border trip designed to keep media away from crisis areas: Sen. Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris did not visit more acutely hit areas of the southern border during her Texas trip last week in an effort by the Biden administration to shield the press from the crisis and keep it under the radar.

'CLUELESS' KAMALA HARRIS BLASTED FOR NOT VISITING 'EPICENTER' OF BORDER CRISIS

RON JOHNSON: They took her to a point in the border where she wouldn't see the crisis and so the press wouldn't report on the crisis. And of course, that's what's been going on. And Brian, you're exactly right. I offered an amendment to force the administration to actually build the 250 miles of wall that has been bought and paid for, about $2 billion. Every Democrat except Joe Manchin voted against that amendment. So, again, what they've gotten good at, they've gotten very efficient at processing and dispersing illegal immigrants across this country. They're taking credit for that, but they're just fueling the crisis. They're exacerbating the problem.

You just simply can't understand what this administration is doing. We literally are apprehending now about 6,000 people per day. That's I mean, that's a large caravan every day being processed, some of them being returned, others are being dispersed. But this crisis is not going away. It's just under everybody's radar because the press isn't covering it.

