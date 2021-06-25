Rep. Gonzales rips Kamala Harris for 'parachuting' into El Paso for a few hours: A 'huge flop'

Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales ripped Vice President Kamala Harris' brief trip to El Paso, Friday, arguing on "America Reports" that the Biden administration needs to spend more time at the southern border to seriously address the illegal immigration crisis.

TONY GONZALES: Kamala's first visit to the border as vice president has been a huge flop. You know, she's just kind of parachuted in, only listen to folks for a few hours. That's not how you listen to folks and that's not how you respond to it. What's happening in El Paso is much different than what's happening in the Del Rio sector or in the Big Bend sector in Laredo or Rio Grande Valley.

...

I was on that visit with Kevin McCarthy back in March. And what we saw in El Paso then were record numbers. That processing center where she visited today, it was beyond capacity. Now, I've also visited that same processing center since then and the numbers have gone down in the El Paso County and in the El Paso sector. But there's other sectors that the numbers have only increased, Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley in particular. So what I get at is this border crisis is always shifting and always moving. You can't just land somewhere, talk to somebody for a few hours and then become an expert. You really have to dedicate the time and effort, from all of it -- from El Paso to Del Rio to Eagle Pass to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo sector, all of it is important. I hope this is the first of many visits that she makes to really tackle this problem.

