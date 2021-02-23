Julio Rosas: There has been a 'dramatic increase' of illegal border crossings since last year

There has been a "dramatic increase" of illegal border crossings, Townhall.com Senior Writer Julio Rosas reported Monday from the southern border.

"The surge that we’re seeing, not just the regular adults and families but unaccompanied minors," Rosas told "Fox News Primetime."

Rosas said that after hearing President Biden’s campaign rhetoric last year, migrants assumed entering the United States would be "easier."

"That’s why we’re going to see and we have seen a dramatic increase in people coming to not just the ports of entry, but, crossing illegally where the border wall system that was being built by President Trump is now on halt. So now we have gaps along the southwest border," Rosas said.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration halting near-completed sections of the border wall is the latest example of policies that will lead to "caravan after caravan" crossing the southern border, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday.

Graham told host Sean Hannity he recently traveled to the Arizona-Mexico border "open-minded" and returned "really worried for our country."

"All of the people remaining in Mexico waiting for their date for asylum claims are being brought back to the United States and released in the United States," Graham said. "These combination of policies by the Biden administration will lead to caravan after caravan. By June of this year, if the Biden administration continues to dismantle the wall and change the Trump policies of asylum, we will have one million people hit the border."

Graham added that Biden’s immigration policies make "zero sense" and were aimed at dismantling enhanced border security that was working under the Trump administration.

