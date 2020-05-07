Napolitano blasts judge who jailed Texas salon owner: She is a hero for refusing to 'bend the knee'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano on Thursday hailed Texas salon owner Shelley Luther an “American hero” for refusing to "bend the knee" to arbitrary court orders to keep her business shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He actually asked her to admit that she was selfish, what is this, catechism class in the fourth grade?” Napolitano told “Fox & Friends.”

AMERICA’S ROAD TO REOPENING: STATES INCLUDING FLORIDA, COLORADO AND ARIZONA EASE CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Luther was given seven days in jail on Tuesday after she refused to apologize for defying coronavirus related restrictions by remaining open for business.

Dallas business owner Shelley Luther was given a choice: She could offer an apology for selfishness, pay a fine and shut down until Friday, or serve jail time.

"I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I'm selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish," she told the judge. "I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon."

After her refusal to show contrition, bailiffs led her away to be booked. Her sentence reportedly symbolizes the seven days she stayed open, despite county regulations.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Napolitano said that it is not a crime to be selfish. Napolitano said that Luther was not convicted for violating the state’s social distancing guidelines, since no such law exists.

“She was convicted of violating an order of the judge, who told her to keep her business shut. A judge has no more authority to close her business than the governor does — neither of them do.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Napolitano called the judge who sentenced Luther to jail a “two-bit political hack in a black robe” who decided to manifest his authority over her. Napolitano said Luther does not belong in jail “at all.”

“I’m sorry she’s there. She will be applauded when she comes out for refusing to kowtow to him.”

Fox News Nick Givas contributed to this report.