Judge Napolitano: Expect to see class-action lawsuits against China-backed companies

Judge Andrew Napolitano said on Wednesday that there will be lawsuits against China-controlled corporations that are based in the United States due to claims that China is mishandling the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“China has a lot of assets in the United States. Some of the assets here are owned not by the government itself but by corporations in which the government is the principal shareholder,” the Fox News judicial analyst told “Fox & Friends First.”

“I think you can expect to see soon class actions that are lawsuits brought to the United States federal courts against these corporations -- it’s not the government, again, it’s corporations that the government controls that own real estate in the United States. The court would seize the real estate until the litigation is resolved,”

Napolitano said that money can never compensate for the cost of human life.

“We’re just talking about money. Money can never compensate for the loss of human life that occurred because they didn’t tell us how deadly and horrific this was and they knew it,” Napolitano said.

Napolitano reacted to the Trump administration weighing legal action against China over prohibiting manufacturers from exporting their products from the country.

Executives from 3M and Honeywell told US officials that the Chinese government in January began blocking exports of N95 respirators, booties, gloves and other supplies produced by their factories in China, according to a senior White House official.

China paid the manufacturers their standard wholesale rates, but prohibited the vital items from being sold to anyone else, the official said.

