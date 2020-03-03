Bloomberg backer Judge Judy blasts Bernie: 'Unjust' for him to 'trick people' into thinking 'revolution' is possible

Judge Judith Scheindlin, also known as "Judge Judy," advocated for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential candidacy, arguing on Tuesday that the two Democratic front-runners aren't up to the challenge in 2020.

"Why risk it? Why risk it on a fantasy or on somebody who is just a really nice guy?” she asked, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden.

She was appearing on MSNBC on the first day of primaries for her candidate. Bloomberg skipped the first four contests.

“You want to be sentimental, turn on Sinatra,” she said, noting that Biden was a "nice guy." “You want a president, you vote for Mike Bloomberg," she added.

Biden, she indicated, likely wasn't tough enough to handle a "street fighter" like President Trump.

"I have nothing bad to say about him, but I guarantee you that the incumbent, if he gets on the stage with Joe Biden, is going to bring up all the things that the other Democratic candidates at debates did not because the one thing the incumbent is, is a street fighter," she said.

"I believe in my soul Joe Biden cannot meet that street fighter on stage because we know everything there is to know about the incumbent."

Sanders, on the other hand, is promoting a "fiscally impossible" revolution that has failed "wherever it's been tried on a large scale." She added that his revolution is a "joke" and that young people always tend to want a revolution.

"And then they grow up," she said. She also appeared to knock Sanders' ability to compromise and help pass bills in Congress. It was "unjust," she said, for Sanders to promise radical change that he couldn't actually deliver.

"It's mostly unjust to trick people into thinking that you can do what you say you're going to do ... Seven bills in 30 years with two post offices is not a really great track record, so for somebody who wants a revolution and has named two post offices, that is fooling the people out there who are struggling into thinking that he’s the answer. He’s not the answer," she said.