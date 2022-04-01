Expand / Collapse search
Judge Jeanine slams the 'small minority of woke people' opposing Florida's education law

No teacher should be talking to my kids about sex, warns Judge Jeanine Pirro

Judge Jeanine slams President Biden for endorsing youth sex-change operations Video

Judge Jeanine slams President Biden for endorsing youth sex-change operations

'The Five' co-host Jeanine Pirro stands up for Florida's parental rights law on 'Hannity.'

The Five’ co-host Jeanine Pirro sounded the alarm on critics of Florida's Parental Rights in Education law Friday on 'Hannity,' noting that most Floridians support the law.

JEANINE PIRRO: You have to ask yourself a fundamental question here: Who the heck are these corporate executives from Disney to criticize a law that was voted on by the legislature of Florida, signed by the governor, and supported by more than 50% of the Democrats in Florida and the majority of Floridians. Who is this small minority of woke people who decide that they're going to dictate what we're going to do.

I have two kids, and if anybody, anybody tried to talk to my five-year-old or six-year-old about whether or not they really wanted to be a boy or a girl or sexual orientation, the first thing I would do is I would call the police. There should be no teacher talking to my kid about sex, and I would then call Child Protective Services to talk about teachers and their influence over our children. None of them should be discussing this with our kids.And finally, Joe Biden's got a... his administration is imploding, as you said at the beginning of your opening. He now wants to make sure he stays on top of the Florida law to make sure that they're monitoring it, so children's civil rights are not being violated. That guy there, and he supports funding surgery for minors so that they can change sexes.

