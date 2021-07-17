Judge Jeanine slams the Biden administration: Who do you work for?

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden administration Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for inviting the United Nations Human Rights Council, which includes countries like China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, to investigate the United States.

JUDGE JEANINE: In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited the United Nations Human Rights Council that includes China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela to judge whether America is a racist nation.

Now let me see if I have this straight. You invite people from the U.N. who hate the United States to come here, on our soil, to judge us, without concern for their bias, their hatred, their prejudice, and their outright opposition and hostility to democracy, to judge us? Never in history has this ever happened.

You invite China, who has one million Uyghurs in concentration camps, to judge us? Cuba that’s arresting journalists, beating and killing demonstrators who simply want food and liberty, to judge us. Venezuela, who tortures their own citizens, and Russia, run by a former KGB intel agent, where enemies of the government are poisoned or just disappear, to judge us?

Why? What’s in this for you? Who do you work for? You invite our enemies to visit the United States and investigate whether there are human rights issues stemming from the George Floyd murder, compile information, and report back to the world? Are you stupid or crazy? You ask people with dirty hands to judge the most freedom-loving nation in the world.

