Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.

…

We couldn’t ask questions, because they kept pulling him back behind the COVID curtain as if they were hiding something. At the same time that President Trump was campaigning around the clock, Joe Biden was hunkered down under the COVID storm, at least until the inquiries passed. But even then, he was often unaware of where he was, or where he was going.

…

No President in United States history has ever spoken like this. What are we supposed to conclude when the most powerful man in the free world says someone will reprimand him if he doesn’t do what they tell him to do. Is someone else in charge?

By the way, have you noticed Joe Biden is carrying out the same policies Barack Obama had? Open borders, trashing the police, saying he’s with an ‘international community’ when such is not the case…And by the way, how is it that Kamala Harris, who is Joe Biden’s choice for vice president, was even given that opportunity given the fact that she called him out on his racist beliefs? And why would someone as clueless as cackler Kamala, who had to drop out of a presidential primary because she couldn’t get 1%, how is it that she’s now the vice president of the United States? Think back to Barack Obama’s affection for Kamala Harris.

WATCH JUDGE JEANINE'S FULL OPENING STATEMENT HERE: