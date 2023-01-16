JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Patience is running thin with Biden on classified documents mess

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro asks who else has been to President Biden's Delaware home and has possibly seen the classified documents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Joe Biden sure had a bad case of the Mondays after the president rolled into work late this afternoon, finally back from his weekend getaway to Delaware. But it wasn't a relaxing weekend for the big guy. After another batch of highly classified documents were found stored away in Joe's home in Wilmington. That's five more documents found in his private library. That's on top of the other five classified documents already found stashed right next to his Corvette and the 10 documents found at the Penn Biden Center, his Chinese-funded think tank. The more they keep digging, the more documents they find. Now, Joe may be telling everyone that these documents were safe, but back in Washington, patience is running thin.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS HOUSE GOP'S 'HYPOCRITICAL' INVESTIGATIONS INTO BIDEN'S RETENTION OF CLASSIFIED RECORDS

…

Now we know Hunter claimed to own the house where Joe was stashing his documents. Are we sure Hunter didn't get a look at these documents or sell them to his business partners in China or Ukraine? And they won't even tell us who's been over Joe's home, either. Joe spent about a quarter of his presidency in that Wilmington home, and we don't have any of the visitor logs. In fact, the White House today admitted that they don't have anything on record, telling Fox News, "Like every president in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal."

So, we don't know who's been in and out of President Biden's home. How do we know Hunter wasn't bringing over his Chinese business partners to Joe's house? The American people have a right to know and some members of the GOP want answers.