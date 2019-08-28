Judge Jeanine Pirro calls out radical left in new book, says 'we are living in very unusual times'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro said Wednesday “we are living in very unusual times," explaining what she hopes to communicate in her new book, “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge.”

Pirro, the host of "Justice with Jeanine," said on “Fox & Friends” that the book is about the radicals who are “determined to resist everything the president is doing," calling out issues in the Department of Justice.

“They’re out to get revenge and they’re doing that in a plot to remake America with socialism, upending the constitution, trying to make sure people on the right aren’t allowed to speak, shutting them down, ghosting them and all that,” she said.

FBI EMPLOYEES DISCIPLINED FOR UNAUTHORIZED DISCLOSURES RECEIVED LIGHTER PUNISHMENTS AFTER INTERNAL REVIEW, DOCS SHOW

She added, “This book is all about where we are right now and what’s in the news.”

Pirro said her book would address the actions of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Director James Comey, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and many others on the left.

“I go through every one of them in this book and what they’re standing for. They want to give Medicare to every illegal who comes into this country and make you pay for it and then make you pay for your own Medicare.”

Pirro said the Democrats want “revenge” because “they are so angry” that they “didn’t win” the 2016 presidential election, and she touted the economy under President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pirro said that Trump “is showing us what America can do, that America can be first, that we can have an economy with more jobs than people to fill them, that African-Americans and Hispanics can have the lowest unemployment ever in the history of this country."