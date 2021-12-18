Judge Jeanine has a 'Christmas Carol' message for Nancy Pelosi

Judge Jeanine Pirro had her own "Christmas Carol" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday during "Justice with Judge Jeanine," listing three "ghosts" visiting the lawmaker this holiday season.

JEANINE PIRRO: The question for Ebenezer Scrooge — here, our own Nancy Pelosi — is whether redemption is even available to her. The first ghost to visit Nancy Pelosi is the ghost of lawlessness in America. Nancy, as the lead Democrat in Congress, you could have stopped this, but you refused to do so.

…

Nancy, Nancy, Nancy, you don't know where the lawlessness comes from? It's in your city of San Francisco that was once breathtakingly beautiful where people don't even want to walk their dogs because of human feces on the street, because of needles lining the street — and across America, people don't want to get caught up in the crime that's enveloping every large city run by Democrats.

…

Another ghost to visit you, Nancy, is the ghost of immigration. While we suffer from hoards of unvaccinated illegals surging into our country in the middle of a pandemic, we are left to deal with individuals who are criminals — mules for the cartels and human smugglers.

…

And Nancy, the ghost of greed comes to visit you. That's a big one for you and your husband. You've made millions since you've been in Congress, and so many of you went into Congress of moderate means and cover each other's backs so you can all reap the benefits that ordinary Americans cannot.

…

I'm not so sure that that's how your "Christmas Carol" ends, Nancy, but hey, it's the Christmas season. Anything is possible.

