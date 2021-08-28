Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Judge Jeanine: Why did Biden gave legitimacy to a terror organization?

Pirro also questioned why the Taliban was given the names of Americans coming to the airport and the biometrics of America's Afghan partners

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine: Why is Biden giving legitimacy to a terrorist organization? Video

Judge Jeanine: Why is Biden giving legitimacy to a terrorist organization?

'Justice with Judge Jeanine' host weighs in on the latest out of Afghanistan

Jeanine Pirro questioned the Biden administration's handling of U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," asking why the president gave "legitimacy to a terror organization." 

JEANINE PIRRO: National security officials and the president warning another attack is likely just days after a suicide bomber killed 13 American service members at the airport. The attack coming as the Biden administration continues to rely on the Taliban to bring our men and women home safely. And despite the deadly scene, the president is refusing to budge on his deadline, insisting we will be out by August 31, although the administration is admitting Americans will be left behind. 

At no time in American history am I aware of an administration leaving Americans behind, let alone admitting they are willing to leave Americans behind because of a deal they cut with a terrorist organization. 

..

Why was the Taliban allowed to review manifests of those coming to the airport? Why was the Taliban given biometrics of our Afghan partners, essentially a death sentence to those who assisted America? Why is the president of the United States giving legitimacy to a terror organization?

WATCH JUDGE JEANINE'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: 

Judge Jeanine: Why is Biden giving legitimacy to a terrorist organization? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.