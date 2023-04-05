Judge Jeanine Pirro: Alvin Bragg 'made a fool out of himself,' his case against Trump is 'absurd'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "absurd" charges against former President Donald Trump in a 34-count indictment on "The Five" Wednesday.

TRUMP SLAMS BRAGG AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY: ‘I NEVER THOUGHT ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA’

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: This whole issue of the jurisdiction and the statute of limitations and the, you know, the factual insufficiency – There's nothing in there that a defense attorney can prepare for. It's absurd and let me just say one thing about Alvin Bragg, who made a fool of himself yesterday, as far as I'm concerned. He said, "We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct." Are you kidding? People are being stabbed, beaten, stabbed, brutalized and murdered in New York City by career criminals who are being let out again and again. Felonies reduced to misdemeanors unless you're a Republican.

This is a pathetic man who is not connected to reality. The only thing that I have a great concern about and that I'm wondering about is, is he not specifying the underlying crime, because in the event that his case gets dismissed. Because if he's any kind of lawyer at all, he knows this is an insufficient indictment, is he giving Georgia and maybe Florida the ability to prosecute that crime that he thinks might apply to them as well? Without being barred by double jeopardy? Do you know what I'm saying? So that he could basically say, I'm not identifying it until I absolutely have to in case the judge dismisses this, it'll give Georgia and Florida a chance to re-litigate that issue that I haven't told you about.