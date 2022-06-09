Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Judge Esther Salas on 'America's Newsroom': 'This country is in trouble' if we can't protect rule of law

Salas' son was murdered at home by man who opposed her ruling

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Judge Esther Salas: This country, our justice system and democracy are in trouble

Judge Esther Salas: This country, our justice system and democracy are in trouble

U.S. district judge for New Jersey addresses the numerous violent attacks being committed against lower court judges and the lack of action being taken from Congress on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas, whose son was murdered in her home, implored Congress Thursday to pursue legislation that would protect judges nationwide. Salas responded on "America's Newsroom" to an armed man being arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

ARMED SUSPECT ARRESTED NEAR JUSTICE KAVANAUGH HOME IDENTIFIED

ESTHER SALAS: This country is in trouble. Democracy is in trouble. And we need to have our leaders stand up and say we're going to lead because the rule of law isn't the rule of law for just Republicans. The rule of law isn't just the law for Democrats. The rule of law isn't just the law for independence. The rule of law is the rule of law for all of us. 

Esther Salas and her son Daniel Anderl

Esther Salas and her son Daniel Anderl

Our justice system is in trouble. And judges stand on the front line protecting democracy. If I sound, you know, upset or motivated or just flabbergasted, it's because I am. Daniel's been dead now for 20 months and 21 days. My only child. I just don't know why members of Congress are not working together and trying to pass both these bills together. It boggles my mind. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

NJ federal judge: Not killing judges in their homes is something we all can agree on Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.