Juan Williams on impeachment battle: Trump 'acting as an outlaw'

Amid the ongoing battle between President Trump and Democrats over the House impeachment inquiry, "The Five" addressed the continuing saga -- as well as former Vice President Joe Biden throwing his support behind impeaching the commander-in-chief.

Co-host Juan Williams called Trump an "outlaw" and accused the president of using impeachment to stir up his supporters.

"Trump right now is spending -- I think this week he's already spent $700,000 on ads," Williams said. "He said, 'Well, immigration stirred up the base. I'm going to stir up the base there with talk of impeachment.' But you know what strikes me is [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell's playing along, [saying] 'oh, this is a coup. This is an attempt to reverse the 2016 election.' This is absurd.

"This is a constitutional crisis in which a president is acting as an outlaw."

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES IT WILL NOT COMPLY WITH 'ILLEGITIMATE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL' IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Co-host Jedediah Bila then addressed Biden's comments Wednesday in which he explicitly called for Trump's impeachment for the first time.

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached," Biden said while speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bila said: "I get that Joe Biden needs this really badly to be a headline. He needs the top of everybody's page when they go to Google to be impeachment, impeachment, impeachment because he doesn't want you talking about the economy.

"He doesn't want you talking about border security. He doesn't want any of the accomplishments that this president has put forth to be highlighted."