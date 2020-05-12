Juan Williams decries latest moves in Flynn case as 'waste of government energy, resources and time'

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams argued Tuesday that the latest developments in the Michael Flynn case were a "diversionary tactic" to help President Trump.

"The question here is about the behavior of Michael Flynn," Williams said. "I mean, you can't say President Obama told him to call [Sergey] Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, and discuss the sanctions regime for Russian interference.

"I don't think anyone wants to make that case," he added. "Well, I don't think that's Obama. I don't think that's Biden. No one's saying, 'Oh, yeah. You know, he's the one that told Flynn. Go ahead and act as a lobbyist for Turkey, but don't register as a lobbyist.'

DOJ'S FLYNN FILING RENEWS FOCUS ON MYSTERIOUS SUSAN RICE EMAIL FROM TRANSITION

"Look, I think this is all a waste of government energy, resources and time when we should be focused on the coronavirus and trying to get this economy back in order," Williams concluded.

During an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier Tuesday, Biden was pressed by George Stephanopoulos over what he knew about the Obama administration’s moves to investigate Flynn, and whether there was anything improper done.

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden initially said, calling the topic a “diversion” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephanopoulos then pressed Biden on whether he attended an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 5, 2017 — during the presidential transition period — where Flynn apparently was discussed.

“No, I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden said. “I’m sorry.”

“I was aware that there was — that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it.”

"So this is a waste of time, not the the last three years of the witch hunt," co-host Jesse Watters fired back at Williams. "This is."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams responded by accusing acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell of acting in a "political fashion" by declassifying the list of Obama officials behind the so-called "unmasking" of Flynn.

"I'm thinking that right now we have Russia, China and others seeking to interfere again," Williams said. "That's where our energy should be, not in some political diversionary tactic to benefit President Trump."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.