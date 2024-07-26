Joy Reid suggests Trump's grandkids don't actually love him, affection looks 'cold' and 'clinical'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that former President Trump does not appear to have a close or especially loving relationship with his family in a conversation about the private lives of President Biden and Trump.

"Donald Trump has grandkids too, but the physical interactions that they had at the convention felt so cold and sort of clinical," Reid said Wednesday. "It didn't feel real. You really don't see Melania."

Multiple members of Trump's family, including his sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his granddaughter Kai, spoke during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Trump's family members have played a key role in his administration and in his campaign in recent years.

Reid contrasted President Biden's relationship with his wife, Jill Biden, and the rest of his family, with Trump's family.

"This had to be a commitment for life, or I wasn't going to do it,'" Reid said, recounting Jill's description of her thoughts before she started a relationship with Joe.

"That is the kind of couple they are," Reid said. "Even just reading the pool note and the closeness of this family, it is another contrast with the other family that's on the table."

"It's just a difference," she said, adding that "all families are different."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden's family has also played a key role in his political career, with Jill Biden giving speeches in support of her husband at multiple rallies across the country before he dropped out of the race. Biden's son, Hunter, has become a subject of national controversy and was also convicted in June of three felony charges related to a handgun purchase in 2018.

Before President Biden decided to withdraw from the race, reports revealed that Hunter Biden started sitting in on meetings at the White House just a week after the debate with Trump, with one White House source telling NBC at the time that the sudden presence caused confusion and prompted many to ask, "What the hell is happening?"

