Joy Reid slammed in 'mic drop' moment after Twitter feud over Rob Schneider

MSNBC host and Howard University professor Joy Reid entered into a Twitter feud with political satirist Tim Young after the MSNBC host claimed she had "no idea" who actor Rob Schneider is.

Young replied to the tweet writing "You know exactly who the f**k he is." Reid then wrote: "And sorry who are you? And what is your authority, exactly, on what and who I know?"

"I'm Tim Young, but like most Americans with eyes, ears, and common sense, I know that you're a lying, race-baiting homophobe who should've been canceled from all your platforms a while ago," Young fired back.

The exchange resulted in dozens of supportive comments from Young's Twitter followers, including one user who praised the comedian for his "mic drop tweet."

Others came to Reid's defense.

The exchange between Reid and Young comes after a series of posts from Schneider criticizing the Biden administration's door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine push.

"Our Government has told us they plan on going to OUR FRONT DOOR with this," Schneider wrote. "They have lied, had a 2 year fear campaign and lockdown, destroyed middle class household incomes, bankrupted untold thousands of businesses and are now putting children’s lives at risk."

"We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data," Schneider said in another tweet. "This and the policies that go with it are more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 334 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of Sunday, with 67.6% of all U.S. adults receiving at least one dose and 58.8% fully vaccinated.