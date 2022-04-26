Joy Reid screeches DeSantis’ ‘private police force’ will ‘intimidate’ Black people ‘out of being able to vote’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joy Reid embarked on another rant against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on Monday, claiming that, in addition to all the "authoritarian" things he’s doing in the state regarding Disney and redistricting, he now has his "own private police force" meant to "intimidate" Black Floridians "out of being able to vote."

DeSantis signed a bill Monday to create a police force to crack down on voter fraud and strengthen election integrity.

Reid’s Monday night segment featured her latest spiel against the GOP, which she claimed is embracing "authoritarian socialism." She also blasted "Christian conservatives" for "waging a full-on jihad with those who disagree with their anti-gay, anti-trans, ant immigrant views."

At the intersection of these groups is Gov. DeSantis. "Look no further than the free state, for some, of Florida where Ron DeSantis has waged a hypocritical war on Disney -- freaking Disney. Why? Because they dare to push back on his hideous don’t say gay law," she claimed.

"Buckle up, buttercup, because today, Baby MAGA signed a bill that allows him to create his own private police force that is tasked with pursuing alleged election law violations," she stated.

"Just lovely, the big lie will now have its own battalion of goons. I wonder who they will go after first. I think you can guess," the host added, inferring that DeSantis would go after Black people.

Reid brought out Florida Democrat gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist to talk about DeSantis’ actions.

"He’s trying to out-Trump Trump and doing these kinds of things," said Crist. "He signed into law recently the most anti-abortion bill in Florida history. He’s gone after LGBTQ kids. I mean, African-Americans who want the right to vote openly and freely in the sunshine state, that’s been made more difficult by legislation that he has signed."

Crist elaborated on the voter point, stating that the governor has been "taking away drop boxes in minority communities throughout Florida and also making it more difficult to use mail-in voting."

"It’s almost like he goes to bed every night thinking ‘What group can I punish tomorrow, women, African-Americans, LGBTQ, you name it.’" Crist added.

Reid then brought up DeSantis’ new Florida redistricting laws, accusing them of taking "away Black representation."

"This governor demanded that his sycophant legislature literally eliminate Val Demings's district and Al Lawson's, state Senator Al Lawson’s district, it's very, very particular," she stated.

"So now this part of Orange County will lose its Black congresswoman to be replaced presumably by a Republican who he'll draw some crazy looking district to force a Republican in there, so he's taken away Black representation," Reid concluded.

She then added the governor’s new alleged abuses to the tally. "He’s taken away the ability of African-Americans to vote and he passed this police force that you know will be sicced on Black Floridians to intimidate them out of even being able to vote."